The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the High Point Panthers (8-3), who have won five straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Georgia Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 109th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank first.

The Bulldogs score 72.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 73.2 the Panthers allow.

Georgia has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia posted 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (64.2).

In home games, the Bulldogs ceded 15.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than when playing on the road (81.5).

Georgia made 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged away from home (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% in road games.

