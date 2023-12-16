How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 39.0% from the field, 5.4% lower than the 44.4% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks sit at 227th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Seahawks give up.
- Georgia Southern is 0-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgia Southern scored 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (67.6).
- At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.2.
- At home, Georgia Southern made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.0). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 81-79
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 64-56
|UNF Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Enmarket Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
