The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Ohio Bobcats meet for the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET, airing on ESPN.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 45th in the FBS with 30.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 97th in points allowed (399.8 points allowed per contest). Ohio ranks 100th in the FBS with 22.9 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by allowing just 15.4 points per game.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Ohio 422.3 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.8 (98th) 399.8 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.7 (4th) 124.1 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (93rd) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.5 (87th) 26 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 20 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (59th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 3,431 yards (285.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes compared to 16 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has racked up 891 yards on 159 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 70 times for 405 yards (33.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 901 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 126 times and has collected 93 receptions and five touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 69 passes for 712 yards (59.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 492 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 33 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke leads Ohio with 2,207 yards on 195-of-307 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 219 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura has run the ball 178 times for 811 yards, with seven touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has been given 139 carries and totaled 452 yards with three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz paces his team with 600 receiving yards on 50 receptions with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has put up a 599-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 47 passes on 78 targets.

Ty Walton's 37 grabs (on 52 targets) have netted him 348 yards (29 ypg) and two touchdowns.

