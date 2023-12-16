In this year's Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Ohio Bobcats are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Ohio has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Bobcats have an ATS record of 4-4.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.