Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|279th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|82.5
|49th
|354th
|84.6
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|211th
|354th
|26.6
|Rebounds
|31.8
|243rd
|253rd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|34th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|353rd
|9.3
|Assists
|11.3
|295th
|327th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.