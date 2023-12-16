The Georgia State Panthers (4-5) travel to face the No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • Georgia State has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 97th.
  • The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.9 the Cougars give up.
  • Georgia State has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgia State averaged 7.4 more points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (61.7).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia State drained fewer trifectas on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 88-77 KSU Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Middle Georgia State W 89-57 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Mercer L 64-60 Hawkins Arena
12/16/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls - Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Arkansas State - Georgia State Convocation Center

