If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Georgia State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Georgia State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 225

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State's best wins

When Georgia State beat the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked No. 280 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 93-90 in overtime, it was its signature win of the season thus far. With 23 points, Toneari Lane was the top scorer versus Little Rock. Second on the team was Jay'Den Turner, with 16 points.

Next best wins

88-77 at home over Little Rock (No. 280/RPI) on November 19

77-70 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Georgia State has drawn the 234th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Panthers' 19 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Georgia St's upcoming schedule features two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles

Georgia State Panthers vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.