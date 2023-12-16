The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

This season, Georgia Tech has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions sit at 176th.

The Yellow Jackets score just 0.4 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (71.4).

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Georgia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

