How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.
- This season, Georgia Tech has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions sit at 176th.
- The Yellow Jackets score just 0.4 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (71.4).
- Georgia Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Georgia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Duke
|W 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 70-49
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
