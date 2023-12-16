Georgia Tech vs. Penn State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on BTN.
Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kanye Clary: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Kern: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|164th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|72.7
|228th
|145th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|217th
|288th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|35.0
|107th
|181st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|207th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.2
|199th
|322nd
|10.6
|Assists
|12.5
|227th
|157th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.0
|114th
