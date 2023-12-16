The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Qudus Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kanye Clary: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Kern: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Baldwin: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Clary: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Hicks: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kern: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 164th 75.8 Points Scored 72.7 228th 145th 69.1 Points Allowed 72.8 217th 288th 30.5 Rebounds 35.0 107th 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th 207th 7.1 3pt Made 7.2 199th 322nd 10.6 Assists 12.5 227th 157th 11.5 Turnovers 11.0 114th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.