The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the High Point Panthers (8-3), winners of five straight. The Bulldogs are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which begins at 5:30 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 150.5.

Georgia vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Georgia's seven games has gone over 150.5 points.

Georgia's outings this year have an average point total of 142, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Georgia has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs have been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Georgia.

Georgia vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 1 14.3% 72.1 161.2 69.9 143.1 149.2 High Point 4 44.4% 89.1 161.2 73.2 143.1 155.4

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 72.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 73.2 the Panthers allow.

When Georgia totals more than 73.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Georgia vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 4-3-0 1-2 3-4-0 High Point 8-1-0 0-0 5-4-0

Georgia vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia High Point 13-4 Home Record 10-5 1-10 Away Record 2-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

