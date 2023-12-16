The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Archer High School at Seckinger High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16

1:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Monroe, GA

Monroe, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkview High School at Duluth High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16

2:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Duluth, GA

Duluth, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Peachtree Ridge High School at Coral Springs High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 16

2:45 PM ET on December 16 Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville Christian Academy at Providence Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkmar High School at Shiloh High School