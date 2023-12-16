The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks won their most recent game against the Raptors, 125-104, on Friday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 38 5 11 1 0 7 Bogdan Bogdanovic 20 3 6 0 0 3 Clint Capela 18 15 0 0 3 0

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 27.7 points, 2.9 boards and 10.8 assists, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Murray averages 19.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Clint Capela averages 11.5 points, 10.5 boards and 1.1 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks receive 17.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks receive 12.9 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.1 2.9 9.9 0.9 0.3 3.6 Dejounte Murray 17.5 4.7 5.4 1.7 0.3 2.1 Clint Capela 12.5 11.5 1.3 0.5 1.7 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 20.4 4.3 2.2 1.5 0.1 4.2 Saddiq Bey 13.9 7.3 1.6 1 0.1 1.9

