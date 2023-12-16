The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Henry County, Georgia today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

B.E.S.T. Academy at Woodland High School - Stockbridge

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16

2:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

New Creation Christian Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16

3:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Woodstock, GA

Woodstock, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge High School at Locust Grove High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16

5:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Locust Grove, GA

Locust Grove, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Monroe Area High School