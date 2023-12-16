Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Jackson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mill Creek High School at Lakeview Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oconee County High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
