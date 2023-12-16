For bracketology analysis around Kennesaw State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Kennesaw State ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 219

Kennesaw State's best wins

Against the Northeastern Huskies on November 20, Kennesaw State secured its best win of the season, which was a 79-77 victory. With 24 points, Terrell Burden was the leading scorer versus Northeastern. Second on the team was Demond Robinson, with 15 points.

Next best wins

79-76 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on December 5

88-77 at home over Georgia State (No. 188/RPI) on December 2

84-77 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 9

94-84 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 326/RPI) on December 16

96-92 over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 19

Kennesaw State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Owls have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Kennesaw State has the luxury of facing the 12th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Owls have 19 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 18 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Kennesaw St's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kennesaw State's next game

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Brescia Bearcats

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Brescia Bearcats Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

