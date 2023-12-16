Saturday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) and Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-76, with Presbyterian taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 79, Kennesaw State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-2.7)

Presbyterian (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Presbyterian is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Kennesaw State's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Blue Hose have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 7-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +85 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.5 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 77 per outing (304th in college basketball).

Kennesaw State wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 44 rebounds per game, 10th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 42.2.

Kennesaw State makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 30.4% from beyond the arc (285th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.3%.

Kennesaw State has won the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 12 (200th in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (29th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.