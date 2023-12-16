Will Mercer be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Mercer's full tournament resume.

How Mercer ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 257

Mercer's best wins

Against the Georgia State Panthers on December 9, Mercer secured its signature win of the season, which was a 64-60 home victory. The leading point-getter against Georgia State was Jake Davis, who compiled 26 points with eight rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

60-59 over Tennessee State (No. 276/RPI) on November 24

70-65 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on December 16

66-61 on the road over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 9

Mercer's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Mercer has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Mercer has been handed the 270th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Bears have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Mercer has 21 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Mercer's next game

Matchup: Mercer Bears vs. Queens Royals

Mercer Bears vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

