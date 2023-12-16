Saturday's game features the Mercer Bears (3-6) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) squaring off at Hawkins Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for Mercer according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercer vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Mercer vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, FGCU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-2.2)

Mercer (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Mercer is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to FGCU's 2-7-0 ATS record. The Bears have hit the over in five games, while Eagles games have gone over three times.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 8.2 points per game (scoring 64.9 points per game to rank 339th in college basketball while giving up 73.1 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball) and have a -74 scoring differential overall.

Mercer ranks 332nd in the country at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Mercer knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Bears' 87.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 301st in college basketball, and the 98.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 328th in college basketball.

Mercer and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 11.9 per game (189th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (157th in college basketball play).

