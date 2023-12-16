The Mercer Bears (3-6) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Mercer vs. FGCU Betting Trends

Mercer is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Bears' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

FGCU has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this year.

In the Eagles' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

