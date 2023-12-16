The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) meet the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. FGCU Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 13.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Jake Davis: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Robby Carmody: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

Mercer vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 328th 65.4 Points Scored 69 289th 238th 73.6 Points Allowed 74.1 247th 353rd 26.7 Rebounds 30.9 272nd 288th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 140th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 7.3 190th 238th 12.4 Assists 10.8 313th 160th 11.6 Turnovers 12.3 209th

