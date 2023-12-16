Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Newton County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton County Schools at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
