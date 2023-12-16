How to Watch the Predators vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Having won three in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Washington Capitals on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Check out the Predators-Capitals matchup on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league action.
- The Predators score the eighth-most goals in the league (95 total, 3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 28 goals during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|30
|16
|19
|35
|33
|22
|55.6%
|Roman Josi
|30
|7
|19
|26
|22
|7
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|30
|13
|13
|26
|12
|28
|53.3%
|Gustav Nyquist
|30
|4
|16
|20
|20
|5
|40%
|Luke Evangelista
|29
|4
|11
|15
|23
|17
|0%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 74 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 65 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tom Wilson
|26
|10
|7
|17
|18
|19
|35%
|Dylan Strome
|26
|12
|4
|16
|8
|16
|53%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|26
|5
|11
|16
|15
|9
|0%
|John Carlson
|26
|1
|14
|15
|36
|20
|-
|Connor McMichael
|26
|6
|7
|13
|7
|10
|37.9%
