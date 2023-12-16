The Nashville Predators (17-13) host the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network. The Predators have won three straight games.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-140) Capitals (+115) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 7-4 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Nashville has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Predators have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 18 of 30 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Predators vs. Capitals Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 95 (8th) Goals 65 (31st) 93 (19th) Goals Allowed 74 (5th) 23 (9th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 23 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Nashville has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Nashville hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long average.

The Predators net the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 95 this season.

The Predators are ranked 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (93 total) in league action.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +2 goal differential .

