Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will go head to head when the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Trae Young vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 1018.6 881.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.3 44.1 Fantasy Rank 12 9

Trae Young vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (seventh in league).

The Hawks have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 122.6 points per game (third in league) and allowing 122.5 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta averages 44.8 rebounds per game (10th in league), compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks knock down 14.2 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

Atlanta wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.2 (14th in league) while its opponents average 15.1.

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Cavaliers score 110.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 (eighth in the league) for a -11 scoring differential overall.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Cleveland averages rank 14th in the league. Its opponents pull down 43.6 per outing.

The Cavaliers make 11.4 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.2. They shoot 34.5% from deep while their opponents hit 36.1% from long range.

Cleveland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 14.0 per game (21st in the league) and force 14.1 (ninth in NBA action).

Trae Young vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game 0.5 3.3 Usage Percentage 32.2% 32.0% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 58.1% Total Rebound Pct 4.4% 8.9% Assist Pct 44.5% 24.1%

