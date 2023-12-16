Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Turner County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Turner County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Turner County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pelham High School at Turner County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ashburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.