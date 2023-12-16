There is high school basketball action in Walton County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oglethorpe County High School at George Walton Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16

4:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Monroe, GA

Monroe, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Monroe Area High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16

6:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Monroe, GA

Monroe, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville Christian Academy at Providence Christian Academy