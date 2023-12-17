Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and the USC Trojans (5-4) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Auburn squad taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

Based on our computer prediction, USC should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 8.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 152.5 over/under.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Auburn -8.5

Auburn -8.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Auburn -450, USC +320

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+8.5)



USC (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Auburn's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while USC's is 3-3-0. The Tigers are 2-5-0 and the Trojans are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 161.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (67th in college basketball).

The 40.4 rebounds per game Auburn averages rank 51st in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 33.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

Auburn hits 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Tigers score 102.8 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while allowing 82.7 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Auburn has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball play), 2.1 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (181st in college basketball).

