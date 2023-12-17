How to Watch Auburn vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.
- The 82.3 points per game the Tigers average are 9.6 more points than the Trojans allow (72.7).
- When Auburn puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 7-1.
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- USC has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
- The Trojans average 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers give up (66.2).
- USC has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn posted 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).
- The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage when playing on the road.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, USC averaged eight more points per game at home (76.2) than away (68.2).
- The Trojans conceded 66.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.2 on the road.
- USC sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (29.8%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 89-76
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 84-79
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
