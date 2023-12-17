How to Watch Auburn vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
- The Tigers put up 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans allow (72.7).
- Auburn is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Auburn averaged 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
