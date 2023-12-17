The Auburn Tigers (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.

The Tigers put up 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans allow (72.7).

Auburn is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Auburn averaged 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

