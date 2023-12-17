The Auburn Tigers (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
  • The Tigers put up 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans allow (72.7).
  • Auburn is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
  • Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
  • Auburn averaged 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

