Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brooks County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Brooks County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Brooks County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Christian Academy at Brooks County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Quitman, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
