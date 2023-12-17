Desmond Ridder has a difficult matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 175.4 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Ridder leads Atlanta with 2,376 passing yards, or 198.0 per game. Ridder has thrown for nine touchdowns with nine interceptions this season. On the ground, Ridder has rushed 46 times for 195 yards and five TDs, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Ridder vs. the Panthers

Ridder vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 115 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 115 PASS YPG / PASS TD Carolina has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Panthers have cenceded nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Carolina in 2023.

The Panthers have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

Ridder will square off against the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers allow 175.4 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Panthers have conceded 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in league play.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 180.5 (-115)

180.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-208)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has hit the over on his passing yards total seven times this year (63.6%).

The Falcons, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.9% of the time while running 50.1%.

With 334 attempts for 2,376 passing yards, Ridder is 13th in NFL action with 7.1 yards per attempt.

In eight of 12 games this year, Ridder completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 58.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (14).

Ridder has attempted 39 passes in the red zone (36.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Ridder Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ridder has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

Ridder has run for a touchdown in five games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 12 red zone carries for 18.5% of the team share (his team runs on 60.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-40 / 347 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-27 / 121 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-21 / 168 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4-for-6 / 39 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8-for-12 / 71 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

