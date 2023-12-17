The Atlanta Falcons' (6-7) injury report has 11 players listed as they ready for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-12). The game begins at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.

The Falcons were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-25 in their last game.

The Panthers' last game was a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Nathan Landman LB Knee Questionable
Kaleb McGary OT Knee Out
Younghoe Koo K Illness Questionable
Kentavius Street DL Pectoral Out
David Onyemata DL Ankle Out
Jake Matthews OT Knee Questionable
Calais Campbell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Chris Lindstrom OG Ankle Questionable
Drew Dalman OL Ankle Questionable
LaCale London DL Knee Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Amare Barno OLB Illness Questionable
Justin McCray OG Calf Out
Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Knee Questionable
DeShawn Williams DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Marquis Haynes OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice
Sam Franklin Jr. S Illness Questionable
Xavier Woods S Illness Out
Johnny Hekker P Shin Full Participation In Practice
Brian Burns OLB Ankle Questionable
Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out
Ian Thomas TE Ankle Out
Tommy Tremble TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
D'Shawn Jamison CB Illness Questionable
Jammie Robinson S Finger Questionable

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

Falcons Season Insights

  • Offensively, the Falcons rank 15th in the NFL with 336.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in total defense (313.9 yards allowed per contest).
  • The Falcons are averaging 19.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 20.7 points per game.
  • From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL with 204.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in passing yards allowed per contest (203).
  • From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NFL with 132.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (110.9).
  • The Falcons own the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -4, forcing 15 turnovers (22nd in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (17th in NFL).

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)
  • Moneyline: Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130)
  • Total: 33 points

