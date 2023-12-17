The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score an average of 69.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 61.3 the Owls allow.

Belmont is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Kennesaw State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Owls record 54.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.6 the Bruins allow.

Belmont has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.4 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 35% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins give up.

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG% Kyndall Golden: 3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG%

3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG% Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%

Kennesaw State Schedule