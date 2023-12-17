The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins score an average of 69.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 61.3 the Owls allow.
  • Belmont is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • Kennesaw State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Owls record 54.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.6 the Bruins allow.
  • Belmont has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.4 points.
  • This year the Owls are shooting 35% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins give up.

Kennesaw State Leaders

  • Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%
  • Kyndall Golden: 3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG%
  • Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%

Kennesaw State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Chattanooga L 49-43 KSU Convocation Center
12/2/2023 Coastal Georgia W 82-25 KSU Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Mississippi State L 91-50 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 Belmont - KSU Convocation Center
12/20/2023 San Diego State - Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Providence - Rubin Arena

