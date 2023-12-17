How to Watch the Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins score an average of 69.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 61.3 the Owls allow.
- Belmont is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Kennesaw State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Owls record 54.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.6 the Bruins allow.
- Belmont has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.4 points.
- This year the Owls are shooting 35% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins give up.
Kennesaw State Leaders
- Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%
- Kyndall Golden: 3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG%
- Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 49-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 82-25
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 91-50
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Providence
|-
|Rubin Arena
