Atlanta Falcons receiver Khadarel Hodge has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are conceding the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 175.4 per game.

So far this season, Hodge has reeled in 12 passes on 18 targets for 217 yards, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Hodge vs. the Panthers

Hodge vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 175.4 yards per game this year, which ranks third in the NFL.

So far this year, the Panthers have given up 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Khadarel Hodge Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Hodge Receiving Insights

Hodge has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Hodge has been targeted on 18 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 12.1 yards per target.

Hodge does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Hodge's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

