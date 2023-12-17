When the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Khadarel Hodge get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge's stat line displays 12 catches for 217 yards. He puts up 21.7 yards per game, having been targeted 18 times.

Having played nine games this year, Hodge has not tallied a TD reception.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0 Week 13 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2 1 18 0

