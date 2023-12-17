Kyle Pitts has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers give up 175.4 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Pitts has caught 44 passes (on 74 targets) for 549 yards (to average 42.2 per game). He has two receiving TDs this year.

Pitts vs. the Panthers

Pitts vs the Panthers (since 2021): 5 GP / 45.2 REC YPG / REC TD

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Panthers allow 175.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.2 per game).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this season, Pitts has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pitts has received 18.0% of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (74 targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (75th in NFL play), averaging 549 yards on 74 passes thrown his way.

In two of 13 games this season, Pitts has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Pitts (five red zone targets) has been targeted 11.6% of the time in the red zone (43 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

