Sunday's contest at Hawkins Arena has the Mercer Bears (4-8) matching up with the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 72-65 victory for Mercer, who are favored by our model.

The Bears head into this game on the heels of a 55-52 victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday.

Mercer vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Mercer vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, Jacksonville 65

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

Against the Austin Peay Governors on December 2, the Bears notched their best win of the season, a 78-75 home victory.

Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Mercer is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Mercer 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 at home over Austin Peay (No. 177) on December 2

55-52 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 210) on December 9

70-62 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 249) on November 9

73-67 over Marist (No. 326) on November 23

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

12 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Deja Williams: 9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77) Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.6 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears' -90 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.8 points per game (269th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (256th in college basketball).

The Bears average 65.8 points per game in home games, compared to 59.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

In home games, Mercer is ceding 0.2 more points per game (69.5) than when playing on the road (69.3).

