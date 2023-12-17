The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) will look to break a five-game road skid when taking on the Mercer Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

Jacksonville is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Mercer's record is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.

The 60.8 points per game the Bears put up are 13.2 fewer points than the Dolphins give up (74).

When Jacksonville gives up fewer than 60.8 points, it is 2-1.

The Bears shoot 35.9% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Dolphins concede defensively.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

12 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Deja Williams: 9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77) Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.6 FG%

Mercer Schedule