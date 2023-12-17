The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rutgers Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 81.0 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Virginia Tech is 6-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Rutgers has a 6-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.0 points.

The Scarlet Knights score 68.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 58.0 the Hokies allow.

Rutgers is 5-3 when scoring more than 58.0 points.

When Virginia Tech allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 6-0.

The Scarlet Knights shoot 43.3% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.

The Hokies make 48.6% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Scarlet Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rutgers Leaders

Kaylene Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58) Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.5 FG%

13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.5 FG% Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 57.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 57.5 FG% Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 42.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 42.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Virginia Tech Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 La Salle W 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/9/2023 Indiana L 66-56 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/13/2023 @ Princeton L 66-55 Jadwin Gymnasium 12/17/2023 Virginia Tech - Jersey Mike's Arena 12/30/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena 1/2/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Virginia Tech Schedule