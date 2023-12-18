Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lithia Springs High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
