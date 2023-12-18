Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Schools at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fideles Christian School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
