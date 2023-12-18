Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gwinnett County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.