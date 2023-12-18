The Detroit Pistons (2-24) will attempt to break a 23-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 19th.

The 122.4 points per game the Hawks score are only two more points than the Pistons give up (120.4).

Atlanta is 9-4 when scoring more than 120.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are scoring 125 points per game this season at home, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (120.7).

Defensively Atlanta has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 126.4 points per game, compared to 120.2 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, the Hawks have performed worse at home this year, averaging 13.9 treys per game, compared to 14.4 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 38.3% three-point percentage in home games and a 37% mark when playing on the road.

Hawks Injuries