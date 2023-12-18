Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 18
The Atlanta Hawks (10-15) play the Detroit Pistons (2-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young of the Hawks and Ausar Thompson of the Pistons are two players to watch in this contest.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Hawks lost to the Cavaliers on Saturday, 127-119. Their high scorer was Young with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|35
|4
|10
|0
|1
|7
|Dejounte Murray
|21
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|De'Andre Hunter
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's numbers for the season are 28.0 points, 10.8 assists and 2.9 boards per contest, shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).
- Dejounte Murray averages 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 boards per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers for the season are 17.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).
- Saddiq Bey is posting 12.6 points, 1.3 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.
Watch Young, Cade Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|28.0
|2.7
|9.9
|0.7
|0.4
|3.8
|Dejounte Murray
|18.5
|4.5
|5.0
|1.4
|0.4
|2.0
|Clint Capela
|11.3
|10.4
|1.2
|0.5
|1.7
|0.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|18.9
|4.0
|2.1
|1.4
|0.1
|3.9
|Saddiq Bey
|13.1
|7.0
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1
|2.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.