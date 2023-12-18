Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Richmond County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cross Creek High School at Lakeside High School - Evans
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Evans, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
