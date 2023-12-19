Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Chatham County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Savannah High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.