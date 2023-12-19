The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Georgia Southern Eagles' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Georgia Southern has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.
  • The Georgia Southern Eagles are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles sit at 151st.
  • The Georgia Southern Eagles' 67.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 74.4 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 74.4 points, Georgia Southern is 0-4.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.6.
  • At home, the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.2.
  • Georgia Southern made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ North Florida L 64-56 UNF Arena
12/12/2023 @ Tennessee L 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington L 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 FGCU - Enmarket Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Miss - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

