Tuesday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (8-2) and Hampton Pirates (0-8) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia Southern, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Eagles are coming off of an 81-59 victory over Charleston Southern in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Georgia Southern vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southern vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Hampton 54

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Detroit Mercy Titans, who are ranked No. 185 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 81-59, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Georgia Southern is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 185) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 230) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 248) on November 24

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on December 14

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 338) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 22.3 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

22.3 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23) Torrion Starks: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG% Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.8 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and are allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Eagles have played better in home games this season, posting 88.2 points per game, compared to 77.5 per game when playing on the road.

Georgia Southern is surrendering 58.2 points per game this year at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (70.5).

