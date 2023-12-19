Georgia Southern vs. FGCU December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
FGCU Players to Watch
Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|279th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|68.2
|297th
|355th
|84.6
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|296th
|354th
|26.6
|Rebounds
|29.9
|306th
|253rd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|158th
|34th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7
|220th
|354th
|9.3
|Assists
|11.1
|305th
|329th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|181st
