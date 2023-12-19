Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jenkins County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jenkins County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Jenkins County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jenkins County High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metter High School at Jenkins County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Millen, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
